Iran confirms talks with European trio still await scheduling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The time and place of the next round of talks between Iran and three European countries (The UK, France, and Germany) have not yet been determined, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries held a meeting on Iran's nuclear program in Istanbul, where an agreement was reached to continue discussions.

Baghaei stated that Iran has always taken the talks seriously and believes in their success. However, issues raised outside the discussions are useless.

The meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the three European countries was held on July 26 at the Iranian consulate in Türkiye's Istanbul.