Azerbaijan and Pakistan explore new horizons in defense cooperation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, received Chief of the Naval Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with his delegation during their visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Prior to the meeting, the delegation visited Alley of Martyrs, where flowers and wreaths were arranged at the graves of Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as at the Eternal Flame monument.

Following this, the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army hosted a meeting. Colonel General Valiyev extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He underscored the deep historical ties and emphasized that the existing bilateral military cooperation is at an advanced stage of progress.

In response, Admiral Naveed Ashraf expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality shown, affirming his belief that such engagements would positively contribute to strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

The discussions highlighted the significance of conducting joint exercises in terms of enhancing the professionalism of Azerbaijani and Pakistani naval personnel. Additionally, a comprehensive and productive exchange of views was held on various other issues of common interest.