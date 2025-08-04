Chinese business magnates scout Uzbekistan for potential investment opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 4. A delegation led by Chen Hu, Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, held a meeting at the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The delegation comprised more than 20 high-level executives from sectors including industrial operations, logistics optimization, textile manufacturing, and automotive commerce, featuring notable entities such as Guangzhou Nanling Automobile and Guangzhou Light Industry Group.



The dialogues centered on Uzbekistan's investment ecosystem, prospective collaborative initiatives, and the augmentation of bilateral economic synergies. The Chinese contingent articulated a robust enthusiasm for the Uzbek marketplace and affirmed its preparedness to enhance pragmatic synergies predicated on the extant potentialities.



This advancement materializes in the context of bolstering bilateral economic synergies between the two nations. The bilateral trade volume exceeded $13 billion in the prior fiscal year, with both entities reaffirming their strategic aim of achieving a $20 billion trade threshold, as articulated by their respective leaderships.

