Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Speaker of Majlis of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan. 4 August. Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting in the course of her working visit to Turkmenistan with Speaker of the Majlis of Turkmenistan Dünýägözel Gulmanowa on 4 August, Trend reports, referring to the nation's parliament.

Dünýägözel Gulmanowa greeted the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and thanked her for her participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Forum held within the frameworks of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. She said that the matters discussed at the conference were of considerable importance and served the interests of our peoples.

Praising highly the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Dünýägözel Gulmanowa voiced her satisfaction with the current state of the relations between our countries.

Thanking them for the cordial reception, the Speaker of the Parliament went on to bring up the significance of the Conference for the progress of the cooperation between the Parliaments of the Participating States. Sahiba Gafarova also thanked the Turkmen side for having organized the conference to high standards.

As she was talking about the progress of the relations between our friendly and fraternal states, Sahiba Gafarova underlined the great role that high-level reciprocal visits play in the growth of the relationship. She mentioned the visit of the delegation led by Speaker of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to our country last month and highlighted the importance of the esteemed guest’s meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during that visit and of the discussions they held at the meeting. The Speaker said that the documents signed between our countries constituted the legal frameworks for our relations. Of those documents, the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stands out for its special gravity in view of the continued development of our countries’ comprehensive cooperation.

Having pointed out the substance of the two countries’ parliaments in the furtherance of the Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations, Sahiba Gafarova lauded the relevant work done by the working groups for inter-parliamentary relations.

That our peoples are united by deep historical roots as well as moral and cultural foundations, and the need to preserve those for the coming generations was emphasized during the meeting.

The conversation also saw an exchange of opinions regarding other matters of interest to both sides.

