New mineral water factory to open in Kyrgyzstan's Talas
A tiny mineral water factory is gearing up to open its doors in the village of Besh-Tash, nestled in the Talas district of Kyrgyzstan, come the third quarter of 2025. Supported financially by the Talas District Development Fund, the project aims to create new jobs, boost the local economy, and provide access to quality mineral water.
