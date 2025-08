BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov made a working visit to Turkmenistan today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Asadov was met at the international airport of Turkmenbashi city by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov and other officials.

