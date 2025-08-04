Victims, including those injured, taken captive and held hostage due to attacks by Armenian armed forces, and mine victims testify in court (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. On August 4, the Baku Military Court continued its open hearings on the criminal cases against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. The defendants face charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including orchestrating and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war - as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power, all stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and legal counsel.

The session was attended by the accused, their lawyers, several victims, their legal heirs or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, prosecutors, interpreters, and other court personnel to victims attending for the first time, while explaining their legal rights and responsibilities.

In his testimony, victim Ingilab Mammadov said he was among the residents of Mingachevir who were affected by the missile attack during the 44-day Patriotic War. Mammadov stated that he, along with his three children, sustained injuries under the rubbles of the two-story building during the missile strike on October 4, 2020. Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Mammadov noted that there were no military facilities around the house. “We later found out that it was a “Smerch” missile fired by Armenian armed forces,” the victim said.

Victim Elchin Baghirov stated he suffered material and moral damage during the “Smerch” missile attack, adding that he, his mother Nabat Baghirova and his uncle were also injured during the incident. Baghirov further stated that his uncle had lost the ability to work due to the sustained injuries.

In his testimony, Elmaddin Alishanov stated that he was injured in a mine explosion on February 26, 2021, in the liberated Gubadli district, resulting in the loss of vision on one eye.

Samir Sultanov testified that he was injured and captured in the Fuzuli district in 1994. He was detained in Armenia’s Gorus district and handed over to Azerbaijan on April 29, 1995.

Balagardash Malikmammadov reported being wounded in a mine explosion on February 4, 2021. Another serviceman was injured in the same incident, and one was killed.

Nazarali Karimov said he was injured in March 2016 when Armenian armed forces opened fire in the village of Gapanli in the Tartar district.

Samir Piriyev stated that while serving in the military, he was wounded on May 5, 2007, as a result of fire from Armenian armed forces in the village of Chayli, Tartar district.

The following individuals—Murad Babayev, Gismet Farzaliyev, Rashad Hajiyev, Ramazan Balakishiyev, Sakit Hasanov, Alim Efendiyev, Khazri Ismayilov, Nurlan Mansurov, Samad Isgandarov, Khatai Mansurov, Turaj Nazarov, Azad Mardaliyev, Nizami Talibov, Islam Tatayev, Ali Mehdiyev, Aliabbas Alamov, Agshin Aghayev, Samir Samadov, Emil Maharramov, and Kenan Ahadov—stated in their testimonies that they were injured due to gunfire from Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War. Kenan Ahadov also sustained injuries in a post-war mine explosion.

In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense at the Prosecutor General’s Office, Adalat Sultanov stated that he was shot on September 1, 2006, during an Armenian provocation in the village of Alkhanli, Fuzuli.

Responding to Public Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Salim Mammadov noted that he was captured during the Khojaly genocide on the night of February 25–26, 1992. He was transported to Khankendi, where he was beaten and tortured. After five days, he was released and returned to Azerbaijani territory.

Mehriban Mammadova, the mother of martyr Mahammad Mammadli, stated that as a result of fire from Armenian forces, her son was killed on October 2, 2020, during the Patriotic War.

Ummu Ibrahimova, the mother of martyr Elmar Ibrahimov, stated that during the same conflict, her son was also killed on October 2, 2020.

Public Prosecutor Fuad Musayev questioned Adila Aliyeva, who testified that she was taken hostage with her relatives and compatriots during the Khojaly genocide in 1992. She added that her relatives were killed by Armenian forces during the atrocity.

The court announced a break in the proceedings.

After the break, the judge announced the appointment of a new lawyer for the accused, Levon Balayan. Balayan confirmed that he had no objection to the appointment.

The trial continued with further victim testimonies.

Garay Hashimov testified that during the battles for the village of Garvand in the Aghdam district in 1992, he received shrapnel wounds.

Zulfugar Huseynov stated that on September 8, 1991, while driving a “LAZ” bus from Aghdam to the village of Garadaghly in the Khojavend district, the bus was attacked in the village of Kish. As a result, eight civilians were killed, and dozens, including Huseynov, were injured.

Faig Mammadov said he was captured on September 2, 1992, after being injured. While in captivity, he was subjected to beatings and torture. He was held in Yerevan for six and a half months and forced to perform labor. After two years, two months, and fourteen days, he escaped from captivity, during which he had been held in the village of Khalfali in Shusha.

Bahram Samadov testified that on April 20, 2003, while on military duty in the Fuzuli district, he was wounded by gunfire from Armenian forces. When questioned by the accused, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Samadov mentioned that the incident was a result of a ceasefire violation. Samadov claimed that the Armenian side attempted to capture the post but was unsuccessful.

Elshad Samadov confirmed B. Samadov’s statement, saying that he was injured by gunfire during the incident.

Tural Bahramli reported injuries from a mine explosion in the liberated part of the Aghdam district on November 23, 2020.

Ilgar Safarov testified that he was captured by Armenian armed forces on August 17, 1995, along with his fellow soldiers, while in military service. He and other prisoners were subjected to beatings, who were later handed out to Azerbaijan in exchange for money.

Zaur Mahmudov reported injuries from a mine explosion in Aghdam on December 26, 2023.

Rufat Balamammadov noted that he sustained injuries from artillery fire from Armenian armed forces in the village of Ashagi Eskipara, Gazakh district on March 19, 1992.

Victim Anar Valiyev's legal heir and father Hamza Valiyev stated that his son was martyred in Sugovushan during the Patriotic War.

Mushfik Aliyev testified that on August 23, 1993, while returning from Fuzuli to Beylagan, their vehicle was fired upon by Armenian armed forces, resulting in the death of 5 passengers. He was captured during the incident. He was held captive for two years, nine months, and seventeen days in various locations, including prisons in Khojavend, Khankendi, and Shusha. During his captivity, he was subjected to beatings and torture.

Victim Allahverdi Babayev's legal heir and father Alat Babayev, mentioned that his son was killed in the Sugovushan direction on the first day of the Patriotic War in 2020.

In response to questions from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Rashad Haziyev reported injuries from a mine explosion in the village of Shelli, Aghdam, on September 30, 2021.

Sahib Abdullayev testified that he was wounded during the 2016 April clashes.

In his testimony, Afig Gasimov stated that he was captured on January 4, 1993, and was handed over to Azerbaijan on April 26. He also said that he was subjected to beating and torture during his captivity.

Elmaddin Alishanov testified that he was captured on April 18, 1994, while wounded. During his captivity, he was held in Aghdam, Khankendi, as well as in other areas, and was compelled to take part in construction of Samvel Babayan’s house. He was beaten, tortured, and his teeth were pulled out while in captivity.

Turan Mammadov's legal heir, Naghi Mammadov, noted that his brother was killed in the Patriotic War on October 7, 2020 in Sugovushan.

Yashar Abdullayev said he was captured in the battles for Kalbajar in 1994. During his captivity, he was held in Aghdara, Khankendi, Shusha prison and other areas, where he was subjected to regular beatings and torture. He was handed over to Azerbaijan on May 8, 1996.

Kamil Babayev testified that he was captured by Armenian armed forces, held for one year and ten months, and subjected to torture during his captivity.

Asif Bayramov underlined that he was captured by Armenian armed forces in 2003 while in military service, and handed to Azerbaijan a week later.

In his testimony, Eyvaz Habiyev noted that he was captured by Armenian armed forces in the Murov direction in 1993 and was subjected to torture for two years and eight months.

Murad Amirbeyov stated that he was wounded during the Patriotic War as a result of a missile attack by Armenian armed forces on October 22, 2020, in the Gabala district where he lives.

Rasif Karimzade testified that on October 2, 2022, he was injured as a result of a mine explosion while he was engaged in reconstruction work as a company employee in the Boyuk Taghlar village of the Khojavend district.

In their statements, nine individuals - Rafael Khalilov, Fuad Musayev, Salman Hasanov, Punhan Aliyev, Niyad Aliyev, Emin Jamalov, Masim Askarov, Ibadat Yagublu, and Huseyn Hamidov - claimed they were injured by provocations from Armenian armed forces on various dates.

Victims also responded to questions from the accused, their defense attorneys, and their own representatives.

The court proceedings are set to continue on August 7.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.