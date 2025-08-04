Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares weekly update on mine clearance in liberated areas

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 4. The Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Mine Action (ANAMA) released information on the demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation from July 28 through August 3, Trend reports via ANAMA.

According to the information, 48 anti-personnel mines, 15 anti-tank mines, and 309 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan districts, and Khankendi city last week.

Over the past week, an area of 1,726.1 hectares was de-mined and cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.