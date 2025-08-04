New Vice Minister of Trade and Integration appointed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 4. By government resolution, Aidar Akhmetbekov Abildabekov has been appointed Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the government press service.

Born in 1970, Abildabekov graduated from Karaganda State University and Peoples' Friendship University. He began his career in 1996, gaining extensive experience in commercial trade and entrepreneurship.

From 1998 to 2009, he held various roles in Kazakhstan’s customs authorities, advancing from inspector to department head. Between 2010 and 2022, he led statistical departments at the national and regional levels.

Since 2022, Abildabekov has served as Deputy Chairman, then Chairman of the Trade Committee at the Ministry of Trade and Integration. His appointment as vice minister marks the continuation of his leadership in advancing Kazakhstan’s trade policies and integration efforts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel