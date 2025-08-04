Kapital Bank, distinguished by the highest number of winners in the 5th “Yukselish” competition, is shaping the leaders of tomorrow

In the fifth edition of the “Yukselish” competition held this year, three out of the twenty winners were employees of Kapital Bank, the highest number among all participating organizations. To celebrate this achievement, a meeting was held at Azerbaijan’s largest financial institution, during which the bank’s leadership congratulated the winners on their accomplishments.

Farid Huseynov, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kapital Bank, along with Fargana Mammadova, Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer, met with the winners, recognizing their contributions, leadership qualities, and dedication to professional growth.

During the meeting, the participants shared their experiences, discussed the challenges and obstacles they overcame, and reflected on how their success can serve as motivation for other employees within the bank.

Farid Huseynov emphasized that the achieved results reflect the bank’s systematic approach to human capital development: “Winning the “Yukselish” competition is not only an individual accomplishment but also an organizational success. At Kapital Bank, we identify the leaders of tomorrow and create all the necessary conditions for their personal and professional growth. The success of our three employees is no coincidence; it is the natural outcome of a values system and development culture that have been cultivated over the years.”

Fargana Mammadova highlighted the strategic significance of the competition’s results for the bank: “Our greatest asset has always been and remains our people. The individual development of each employee, as well as the identification and support of leadership qualities, is a fundamental part of our bank’s long-term success strategy. Winning competitions such as “Yukselish” reaffirms the correctness of the path we have chosen.”

The 2025 winners from Kapital Bank included Toghrul Khalilov, Director of the Sales Channels Department; Goshgar Dashdiyev, Manager of the Direct Sales and Service Department; and Mammad Hasanov, Product Owner in Retail Risk Technologies.

Each of them has progressed through various key positions within the bank, demonstrating outstanding performance.

The “Yukselish” competition was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated July 26, 2019. The project aims to identify and develop young and promising managers and strengthen their leadership potential across different sectors, including public administration. The competition consists of five stages and is conducted based on an international model assessing competencies such as strategic thinking, leadership, decision-making, and ethics.

