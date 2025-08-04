Turkmenistan highlights burden of high transport costs at UN Landlocked Countries Forum

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Transportation costs for landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) account for 15-20 percent of the value of their export trade, much higher than the 7-10 percent logistics costs faced by coastal states, said Azat Atayev, Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a Youth Forum held on July 4 at Avaza National Tourism Zone on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on LLDCs.

Over 80 percent of LLDCs rely heavily on exporting raw materials and low-value-added goods, which constitute more than 60 percent of their foreign trade.

The forum also emphasized the critical role of youth in driving economic progress. With an average population age of 24.5 years, LLDCs have a promising demographic advantage for boosting productivity and innovation. Currently, young professionals in these countries generate economic activity valued at over $2.5 trillion, representing 2.2 percent of global GDP.

Held under the UN’s Youth–2030 strategy, the forum aims to actively engage young people in implementing the Awaza Action Program for LLDCs. Initiated by Turkmenistan, the event also supports the practical realization of the UN General Assembly’s declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, a resolution proposed by Turkmenistan.