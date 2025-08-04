Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives in Turkmenbashi to attend UN conference

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 4. President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Turkmenbashi to take part in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports via the president's press service.

Upon arrival at the Turkmenbashi International Airport, the Tajik leader was welcomed by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In the course of their discussions, the parties conducted a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing dynamics and future trajectories of Tajik-Turkmen relations, with a focused examination of political synergies, trade and economic interdependencies, and cultural interchange initiatives.

The two leaders also held an exchange of views on regional and international developments, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation and mutual support on global platforms.

