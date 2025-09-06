Uzbekistan spotlights major co-op projects in motion with French companies (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 6. In the coming years, a number of major projects involving leading French companies are expected to be implemented in Uzbekistan, a source at the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan told Trend.

"Specifically, TotalEnergies will continue its work in the field of renewable energy, including the construction of solar and wind power plants. Eiffage is considering participation in infrastructure projects related to the modernization of transport and urban environments. EDF plans to expand cooperation in energy systems and improve energy efficiency. Alstom will continue projects in the railway sector, including the supply and maintenance of rolling stock. Airbus is interested in developing cooperation in civil aviation, including technical maintenance and workforce training," said a source.

"Regarding the scale, timing, and financial parameters of the projects, some initiatives are still at the stage of development and coordination. Nevertheless, we can already talk about large-scale investments planned for the medium term (3–5 years), involving active participation from both government bodies and the private sector," added the ministry representative.

The source also noted that by the end of 2025, the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is planned. Preparatory steps include agreeing on the agenda, expanding the participation of business circles from both countries, and forming a package of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening sectoral cooperation.

In addition, the source emphasized that special attention will be paid to promoting joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, and high technology. The parties also aim for further growth in mutual trade turnover, reaching a higher level compared to current figures.