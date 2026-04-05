Uzbekistan’s microfinance assets expand by nearly 50%
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s microfinance sector is rapidly growing, driven by strong gains from smaller and mid-sized lenders despite some declines among major players.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy