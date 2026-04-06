Azerbaijan counts UnionPay card transactions in February 2026
By February 2026, transactions with resident-issued UnionPay cards saw strong growth in both number and value. The increase was significant compared to the previous year. Transactions with UnionPay cards from non-resident institutions also rose during the same period.
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