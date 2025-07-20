Future of news agencies lies in cooperation and credibility - BTA director general

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 20. Preserving the past, building the future - this inscription we saw yesterday in Khankendi is just as true for news agencies, said Kiril Valchev, Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), as he addressed a roundtable titled "AZERTAC at 105: The Past, Present, and Future of Cooperation" held in Lachin, Trend reports.

Reflecting on the long-standing ties between AZERTAC and BTA, Valchev noted that the partnership dates back to 2004.

“We celebrated 21 years since the beginning of the partnership between the national news agencies of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria,” he said. “Two years ago, we deepened our cooperation with a new agreement that allows each agency to publish at least one news story with a photo from the other daily.”

This collaboration has borne tangible results. Today, BTA hosts a dedicated section on its website featuring AZERTAC news from Azerbaijan — part of a broader initiative that includes similar partnerships with 15 national agencies, including Romania and Georgia.

Valchev emphasized that cooperation among news agencies is more than a matter of content sharing — it plays a role in maintaining peace. “They give people from all over the world the opportunity to understand each other,” he said.

"Knowing and comparing each other is not only a way to benefit from good practices but also a guarantee of peace. We may not agree, but we must respect each other and find a way to live together without war.”

Looking ahead, Valchev presented a seven-point vision for the future of news agencies. First and foremost, he called on agencies to maintain professional standards in contrast to the unfiltered nature of social media. “We must continue to provide facts before opinion,” he said, warning against the dangers of propaganda and editorial irresponsibility. “It is important not to spread propaganda, especially that which supports wars and human rights violations.”

He also urged agencies to rethink their financial models to ensure real news can stand against the tide of misinformation. “Should we remain silent when someone is telling lies unless someone else pays us to tell the truth? No,” Valchev stressed.

Among other key recommendations were: embracing social and video networks to better reach younger audiences; using artificial intelligence responsibly for tasks like transcription and translation; deepening cooperation between national agencies; and prioritizing journalist exchanges and investment in agency archives.

“We must develop natural human intelligence before artificial intelligence,” Valchev said, underlining the importance of training new generations of journalists. He also called for greater access to and preservation of historical archives, which are critical for context in news reporting.

In conclusion, the BTA chief noted that the strength of national news agencies lies in unity. “The future of news agencies is in their cooperation,” he said. “And such a forum is very valuable for that future.”