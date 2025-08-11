President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington marks new era in Azerbaijani-US ties - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump is not only a diplomatic event but also opens a new page in the history of Azerbaijan–US relations, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He mentioned that happening amid global geopolitical shifts, this visit could mark the stepping up of bilateral relations to a whole new level—a phase of strategic partnership.

"Before the 2024 US presidential election, Ilham Aliyev saw Donald Trump as a leader who would pursue a peaceful and pragmatic foreign policy. At the Global Media Forum held in Shusha, President Aliyev's emphasis on traditional and family values, as well as his remarks on the fact that the US did not engage in new wars during Trump’s first term, were diplomatic messages.

This far-sighted move paved the way for rapid development of relations after the election. Phone conversations, an exchange of letters, and finally the meeting in Washington led to the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding envisaging the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to draft a charter of strategic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the US,” he said.

According to him, the strategic partnership forming between Azerbaijan and the US opens up broad prospects in economic, political, and security spheres.

"This cooperation is particularly notable for strengthening regional ties and creating new opportunities in the energy sector. Azerbaijan's rich energy resources, developed transport infrastructure, and favorable geographical location complement the US's advanced technologies and access to global markets. As a result, significant steps can be taken in enhancing energy security, expanding transport and transit corridors, and strengthening trade relations.

At the same time, the partnership could also cover strategic areas such as the modernization of the economy and digital transformation. The US's experience in artificial intelligence, high technologies, and digital infrastructure enables the implementation of innovative projects in Azerbaijan, the development of the startup ecosystem, and the creation of new jobs. This not only increases the competitiveness of our economy but also contributes to the development of the knowledge and skills of future generations.

One of the important directions of the partnership could be security and defense. For Azerbaijan, which is located in a geopolitically complex region, this cooperation is indispensable in terms of army modernization, implementation of modern training programs, and strengthening international coordination in the fight against terrorism. Altogether, these aspects elevate Azerbaijan–US relations to a new level and reinforce the foundation for a long-term and stable partnership based on mutual trust," he said.

The analyst noted that one of the most symbolic outcomes of the visit was Donald Trump's decision to suspend the application of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

"Adopted by the US Congress in 1992 under the influence of the Armenian lobby, this amendment prohibited state aid to Azerbaijan due to the so-called 'blockade' against Armenia. Although it was not practically applied after September 11, 2001, in recent years the Biden–Blinken administration tried to use it as a tool of pressure on Azerbaijan. Now this tool has been rendered ineffective. This decision not only removes political obstacles but is also a sign of trust and long-term cooperation," he mentioned.

Garayev emphasized that a key focus of the Washington talks was ensuring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Events in the region in recent years have shown that long-term stability is only possible on the basis of mutual respect, commitment to the principles of international law, and open dialogue. In this context, Azerbaijan’s position has always been clear—to initiate peace talks and normalize relations with neighboring countries. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s consistent and purposeful policy, Azerbaijan has today become the leading force behind peace initiatives in the region.

After the Second Karabakh War, it was Azerbaijan that initiated the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia and presented a real and concrete proposal package. This step holds historical significance not only for the restoration of bilateral relations but also for the future development of the entire region. A peace agenda does not only mean eliminating the risks of war—it also implies the opening of new opportunities for cooperation in economic and transportation sectors. It shapes a perspective for a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for the peoples of the region.

The US's participation in this process is of significant importance in terms of mediation. Washington’s support for peace initiatives within the framework of strategic partnership can help maintain dialogue between the parties, ensure the implementation of agreements, and secure long-term stability in the region. In fact, the peace agenda is a diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan. Because reaching this stage required years of consistent policy, the formation of a reliable partner image in the international arena, and the acknowledgment of regional realities. Today, the key challenge for the region is not to miss this historic opportunity and to translate peace from words into action. Azerbaijan, as the leader of this process, maintains a responsible stance both regionally and globally. The Joint Declaration signed in Washington is clear evidence of this," he said.

The analyst pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to the US marks the beginning of a new phase in trust-based relations between the two countries.

"The documents signed in Washington, the high-level negotiations held, and the mutual will displayed solidify the strategic foundation of Azerbaijan–US relations for the coming decades. Of course, one of the key roles here is played by the relationship between President Ilham Aliyev and Donald Trump. This visit also reaffirms Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable partner and an influential player on the international stage. Today, Azerbaijan is not only a country at the center of regional energy and transportation projects but also a proactive promoter of peace initiatives and a key partner in implementing digital and technological innovations.

The newly instituted collaborative paradigm with the United States is poised to yield substantial advancements in the realization of our strategic objectives pertaining to modernization, economic diversification, and national security imperatives. The geopolitical dynamics catalyzed by this diplomatic engagement convey a definitive signal to the global arena regarding the fortification of stability and the assurance of peace within the South Caucasus region.

At the same time, it shows that Azerbaijan is not alone on its path of development but is a country conducting a balanced and forward-looking foreign policy based on strong partnerships. President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington demonstrates that Azerbaijan has become an active and responsible player both on the regional and global levels. Ultimately, this visit is not merely a diplomatic event but a milestone that defines the strategic future of our country and expands its economic and political horizons," added Garayev.

