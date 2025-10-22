Azerbaijan becomes freight hotspot on growing East-West Corridor (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Since 2022, freight traffic along the East-West corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that transport and communications are among the key priorities on Azerbaijan’s agenda. In this context, the two sides discussed the development of the Middle Corridor.

“We also discussed a promising project, the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), a 42-kilometer section that will allow the transportation of up to 15 million tons of cargo per year,” he said.