Azerbaijan counts fully restored houses in its Khanyurdu village

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, July 19. A total of 40 individual houses were fully restored in Khanyurdu village of Khojaly district, Afat Telmangizi, spokesperson of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

She said that restoration of more 65 individual houses is planned by the end of this year, while 93 individual houses will be repaired and restored in 2026, and on July 14 of this year, 33 families, totaling 122 people, returned to their native Khanyurdu village.

According to her, efforts are underway to establish modern social infrastructure in the village.

"A 14-km, 10 kV power line has been repaired and metering initiated; over 10 km of natural gas pipeline has been laid, and a four-km existing gas line restored. An artesian well, a 400-cubic-meter water reservoir, and a drinking water network have also been repaired. A 10.4-km communication line has been installed, providing residents with access to fixed telephone, internet, and IPTV services. More than two km of internal village roads have been paved with asphalt. Preparatory work is ongoing for the repair and restoration of a general education facility, while major renovations are underway at an ambulatory medical center and a market building. A one-hectare recreation park has been established in the village," she added.

On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khanyurdu village and met with the residents.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel