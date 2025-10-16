Azerbaijan lifts curtain on building boom coming to Shusha by 2027 (Update)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Two key roads connecting Shusha with other cities and districts, the “Victory Road” and the Fuzuli–Ahmadbeyli–Shusha highway, have been constructed, and large-scale infrastructure projects are underway in the city, said Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Trend reports.

In his speech at the 3rd National Urban Forum in Khankendi, Karimov also stated that Shusha has already been provided with drinking water and electricity.

The representative noted that all engineering communications in the city will be placed underground.

He added that nearly 30 cultural monuments in Shusha have been restored, and this process continues. The city has also launched public transportation, which consists entirely of electric buses, and new parking spaces are being created.

“One of our main goals is to ensure the return of former internally displaced persons,” Karimov said. “Last year, a residential complex consisting of 23 buildings was commissioned, and 380 families have already returned. Construction has begun on another 45 buildings, and by the end of the First Great Return Program, around 8,000 residents will be settled in the city,” Karimov said.

As many as 45 buildings will be commissioned in Shusha by the beginning of 2027, Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, told media, Trend reports.

He said that more than 800 apartments will be put into operation and about 3,000 people will be moved to these apartments.

