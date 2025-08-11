Deutsche Bahn secures pivotal Lithuanian design contract, propelling Rail Baltica forward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. A stretch of Rail Baltica, nearly 100 kilometers long, will be in the capable hands of Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting, a branch of Germany’s Deutsche Bahn Group, as it weaves its way from the Lithuanian–Polish border to Kaunas (Jiesia), Trend reports.

The company has officially executed a contractual agreement valued at 38.3 million euros (excluding VAT) with RB Rail AS, the collaborative consortium representing the three Baltic nations, alongside LTG Infra, a subsidiary of the LTG Group tasked with the project implementation in Lithuania.



“The Rail Baltica corridor to Poland serves as our conduit to the Western European market.” Our strategic initiative aims to operationalize this corridor for the inaugural deployment of passenger rolling stock utilizing the European standard gauge. The advancement of the project is commendable—it propels us toward expedited and enhanced travel experiences while concurrently fortifying security measures and fostering regional development,” stated Acting Minister of Transport and Communications Eugenijus Sabutis.



LTG Group's Chief Executive Officer, Egidijus Lazauskas, articulated that the designated design services vendor is a distinguished global entity with extensive operational expertise across diverse markets, thereby facilitating seamless project implementation.

“The section connecting with neighboring Poland is a top priority, so we work closely with their infrastructure manager. This agreement includes priority segments to be designed first. In the future, we plan to announce construction tenders in advance to secure resources and begin preparatory works as quickly as possible,” Lazauskas added.

Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting is set to execute the design of an electrified dual-track rail corridor extending from the Polish frontier, traversing Marijampolė, and continuing towards Kaunas (Jiesia).



The newly established European-gauge corridor will interface with pre-existing European-gauge infrastructure, thereby facilitating the ongoing transportation of freight and enhancing military operational mobility.



The design will incorporate advanced traffic control mechanisms, comprehensive management protocols, and sophisticated signaling systems to facilitate expedited train operations.



Poland continues to serve as a pivotal strategic ally for the Rail Baltica initiative, being the sole participant equipped with an operational 1435 mm rail infrastructure that facilitates direct connectivity to the European network.



The majority of Rail Baltica infrastructure in Poland has undergone modernization, while the residual segment extending toward Lithuania is currently in the design phase to facilitate synchronized connectivity across the border.

According to Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting Board Member and Managing Director for International Markets and Consulting Stefan Geisperger, the company is continuing its eight-year involvement in Rail Baltica.

“We are consistently contributing our expertise to strengthen Europe’s rail connections. This new agreement marks another significant milestone in our work. In partnership with RB Rail AS and LTG Infra, we are helping to deliver a modern, electrified European-gauge railway that will play a vital role in linking the Baltic States with Central Europe through a sustainable and fast rail network,” Geisperger said.

The Lithuania–Poland link will significantly improve passenger and freight mobility along the North Sea–Baltic Sea Corridor, offering freight carriers a faster, greener alternative to road transport and advancing the EU’s goals to reduce CO₂ emissions and shift to environmentally friendly transport modes.

Rail Baltica construction is active in all three Baltic states. By the end of 2025, 43 percent of the mainline will be under construction or ready for construction.

The project is the largest railway infrastructure development in the history of the Baltic States, delivering an electrified European-standard railway that will connect Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia with Central and Western Europe, enhancing regional integration, civil and military mobility, and transport system resilience.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel