Iran sets sights on multiplying petrochemical production
Iran plans to increase petrochemical production by 140 million tons with $100 billion invested in 144 projects. Twenty projects worth $11 billion are over 70 percent complete, producing 15.5 million tons annually. Another $89 billion funds 124 projects to add 124.5 million tons after completion.
