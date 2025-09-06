Uzbekistan and JICA explore new horizons for cooperation in key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 6. Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov met with a representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Yoshibumi Bito, to discuss expanding cooperation, Trend reports.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in healthcare, infrastructure, and industry, as well as the implementation of new projects to support entrepreneurship, education, and human capital development. Special attention was given to enhancing investment cooperation and attracting additional financial resources into Uzbekistan’s economy.

The total JICA project portfolio in Uzbekistan currently stands at $5.5 billion, covering 50 initiatives in energy, agriculture and water management, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and other priority sectors. In 2025 alone, nine JICA expert groups and missions arrived in Uzbekistan to accelerate work on projects in energy, transport, free economic zones, education, tourism, and agriculture by assisting in the preparation of concepts and pre-project documentation.