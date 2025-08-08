Kazakhstan, Tajikistan discuss surge in freight volumes, Russian fuel transit
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have agreed to deepen railway cooperation, with freight volumes exceeding 3.1 million tons in the first seven months of 2025, driven by significant increases in petroleum, alumina, and grain transit.
