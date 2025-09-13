Next wave of ex-IDPs reaches Dashbulaq village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 13. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to the Khojaly district has reached Dashbulaq village, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Before the return, the former IDP families were temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

Later, at this stage, 13 families, consisting of 67 people, who were relocated to Dashbulaq, will be presented with the keys to their houses.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Dashbulaq village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The families, temporarily housed across the republic in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, have now begun resettlement under the official return program.

The initial group, including 67 people (13 families), was sent to the village from 'Dord yol' area in the Aghdam district.

Returning residents expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care.