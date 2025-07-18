62nd meeting of ASOSAI Governing Board continues in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ The third day of the 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), hosted by the Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan, was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event began with the performance of the national anthem and was opened by Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan. Presidential Assistant and Head of the Economic Policy and Industry Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Natig Amirov then read a message from President Ilham Aliyev addressed to the participants.

The meeting is attended by more than 100 participants, including members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of ASOSAI, as well as representatives of the Presidency and Secretariat of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and representatives of the INTOSAI Development Initiative.

The second day of the event passed by in a memorable manner with presentations on ASOSAI's Strategic Plan, the organization's collaboration with other regional institutions, annual working group activities, and new issues of the ASOSAI Journal.

The formal part of the 62nd ASOSAI Board of Directors meeting included approval of the minutes of the 60th and 61st Board of Directors meetings, review of the organization's activities and financial reports for 2024, and the budget plan for 2026-2028. One of the main items on the agenda was the election of two new members of the INTOSAI Governing Board for 2025-2031 and the external auditor of INTOSAI.

Representatives of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were elected to the INTOSAI Governing Board by a majority vote of ASOSAI members. It was also announced that the 63rd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Today, the agenda of the event can be considered quite rich as the main topics on the agenda are presentations on topical issues in the field of public audit, including "Responding to climate change through auditing" and "Using artificial intelligence (AI) in audits".

To note, the Chamber of Accounts was first elected to the Board of Directors of the organization at the ASOSAI Assembly held in New Delhi (India) in September 2024.

