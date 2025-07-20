Shusha becomes platform for International dialogue on future of media in AI era - Hikmat Hajiyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 20. Shusha is becoming a platform for international dialogue on the future of media in the era of AI, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration within the framework of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, holding the event in Shusha has deep symbolism, as this city has been a source of inspiration for Azerbaijani intellectual and cultural thought.

"We are trying to create an inspiring and creative atmosphere to offer new approaches to the challenges faced by modern media. Shusha, which has become a symbol of revival, is an ideal place for these purposes," he noted.

He also stressed that the uniqueness of the forum lies not only in its agenda, but also in its context - a post-conflict environment where Azerbaijan shares its experience of recovery and combating disinformation.

About 140 foreign guests from 52 countries are participating in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, including representatives of more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, about 80 media structures, as well as other specialized organizations. The forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” is being held from July 19 to 21, 2025.