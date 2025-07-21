Azerbaijan expands travel options for foreign visitors to liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Foreign nationals will be able to visit Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation starting from July 23, 2025, including the cities of Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Khankendi, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

Visitors can travel either individually by private vehicles or as part of organized groups, provided they obtain the necessary permits. This opportunity applies to foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan for up to 90 days, as well as those holding temporary or permanent residence permits in the country.

Foreign travelers wishing to enter the specified areas by private car must obtain authorization through the “Our Road to Karabakh” (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az) online portal. The portal supports English and Russian languages and features dedicated sections for entering passport information to facilitate the permit process.

Drivers are required to review the rules of travel and mine safety information provided on the portal. They should also inform their passengers accordingly. Upon entering the liberated territories, travelers should strictly adhere to mine safety rules by staying on designated routes, exercising caution at intersections, and following all travel guidelines throughout their journey.

Foreign visitors can also use the portal to access information about hotels and other accommodation options operating within the liberated territories. Additionally, group tours will be available through registered tour operators listed in the Tourism Registry, enabling foreigners to explore these areas collectively.

Moreover, foreign nationals who book hotels in the liberated territories will automatically receive entry permits valid for five days.

