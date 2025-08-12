BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. In the first seven months of 2025, Lithuania has shelled out 713 million euros from EU structural funds and the New Generation Lithuania (NKL) plan for a variety of public and private sector projects, keeping the wheels turning and the ball rolling, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Finance of Lithuania.

European Union capital influxes into Lithuania are facilitated via dual conduits—the 2021–2027 Investment Programme (IP) and the NKL strategic framework. As of early August, a total of 373 million euros had been allocated under the Investment Program (IP), while an additional 340 million euros had been earmarked for the NKL initiative.



Between January and August 1, a series of solicitations for proposals amounting to 640 million euros were disseminated under the IP framework, culminating in the execution of contracts totaling 907 million euros. Disbursements to project executors amounted to 373 million euros, representing 35 percent of the annual budgetary allocation. In aggregate, approximately 6 billion euros in European Union allocations are designated for intellectual property initiatives. As of 2021, there have been announcements for calls totaling 5.26 billion euros, representing 88 percent of the allocated financial resources. Contracts amounting to 3.55 billion euros have been executed, which constitutes 59 percent of the total, while disbursements have reached 1.1 billion euros, accounting for 18 percent of the overall funding.



The NKL framework functions distinctively—disbursements from the European Commission are contingent not on expended resources but on the attainment of predefined milestones. The strategic framework encompasses 216 performance metrics pertaining to reform initiatives and capital allocation projects; as of early August, 110 metrics (51 percent) have been successfully achieved.

This year, the NKL plan has seen calls ringing in at 176 million euros, contracts inked for 103 million euros, and a hefty 340 million euros disbursed—that’s 24 percent of the annual target in the bag. The NKL plan’s total budget is 3.849 billion euros; to date, calls have been issued for 3.838 billion euros (99.7 percent of funds), contracts signed for 3.55 billion euros (92 percent), and 1.4 billion euros (36 percent) disbursed.

