Journalists Impressed by restoration of Shusha and Karabakh - Media Forum participant

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 20. We are sincerely delighted with the process of restoring the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, said Mohammed Elsheikh, the head of the editorial department of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) on the sidelines of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

"This is an amazing land. We walked around Shusha, discovered many amazing things. The roads, the city itself - everything was restored magnificently. We visited the film studio - it was truly impressive. All the journalists who are here expressed sincere admiration and wished to come back here again - for the second, third time," he said.

He also emphasized that the forum participants hope for the continuation of such initiatives and are ready to share positive impressions of Karabakh and Azerbaijan in their countries.

"We will tell about all the beautiful things we saw here - about all the good things associated with Azerbaijan," the event participant added.