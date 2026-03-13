Azerbaijan evaluates green energy cooperation with Belgian company (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan held discussions with Belgium’s W-Kracht on renewable energy projects and potential electricity exports, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The meeting took place between Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, and a delegation led by former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme to discuss expanding cooperation in renewable energy. Representatives of the Belgian company W-Kracht, which specializes in onshore wind power projects, also attended the talks. The sides explored opportunities for collaboration in developing renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan and exporting green electricity.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a significant role in fostering regional stability and constructive cooperation. In this context, the country’s energy strategy, particularly its focus on expanding renewable energy sources and developing international energy corridors, has attracted growing interest from global partners. Officials noted that 11 wind and solar power plant projects are currently under development, while a dedicated grid assessment is underway to evaluate the capacity of the electricity network to integrate new generation facilities.

Participants were also briefed on plans to establish data centers that would increase electricity demand, as well as on infrastructure initiatives designed to facilitate power exports to Europe. It was noted that Azerbaijan aims to establish an electricity interconnection with Eastern Europe beginning in 2032, and the country is interested in partnering with European companies that can both participate in energy production projects and trade the generated electricity in Eastern European markets.

The sides agreed to continue dialogue on prospects for cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

W-Kracht is a private developer specializing in wind turbine projects. Its partners and staff have extensive experience in the development, financing, implementation, and operation of wind farms. The company primarily focuses on onshore wind projects in Flanders and Wallonia, while also working on several large wind park developments abroad.

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Azerbaijan held discussions with Belgium’s W-Kracht on renewable energy projects and potential electricity exports, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We discussed Azerbaijan's renewable energy projects and the electricity exports potential with Yves Leterme, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and W-Kracht. Azerbaijan is keen on enhancing its energy collaboration with European enterprises," the post said.

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