PASHA Bank launches historic IPO!

For the first time, PASHA Bank is offering its shares to the general public, providing an opportunity to own a stake in one of the country’s leading private banks.

Within the framework of the Initial Public Offering (IPO), the subscription period will be open from 13 April to 12 May 2026, for both individual and corporate investors.

As part of the offering, 932,926 ordinary registered shares, representing 5% of the Bank’s capital, will be made available to investors. The initial placement price of the share is set at 55 AZN, with a minimum purchase of 1 share and no maximum limit. During the subscription period, prepaid amounts will accrue interest at 5% annually. The shares will be listed on the Baku Stock Exchange.

Investors can participate in the IPO via PASHA Bank, Birbank Invest, as well as through the platforms and mobile applications of the lead underwriter, PASHA Capital, ABB Invest, and Unicapital.

Please note that allocation will be carried out in accordance with the order specified in the prospectus.

For more information, please visit: ipo.pashabank.az

This IPO is the first bank IPO conducted by a private institution in Azerbaijan’s history and represents an important milestone in the development of the country’s capital markets.

The qlobal rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed PASHA Bank’s credit rating at “BB-/B” with a “Positive” outlook in 2026. The Bank was also recognized by International Investor Magazine as “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026. In 2024–2025, PASHA Bank received multiple international awards from Euromoney, Global Finance, and Stevie Awards, including becoming the first Azerbaijani bank to win the “Gold Stevie” award in the “Company of the Year” category.

PASHA Bank prioritizes the development of the non-oil sector, financing of the real economy, and economic diversification. In addition to Azerbaijan, the Bank operates in Georgia and Türkiye.