Tajikistan highlights three decades of energy progress in Gorno-Badakhshan

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Over the past three decades, Tajikistan’s remote Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region has undergone a remarkable transformation in its energy sector. Thanks to extensive infrastructure development and new hydroelectric projects, electricity production has nearly quintupled, and the region now runs entirely on renewable energy.

