Tajikistan strikes deals to speed up industrial and digital cooperation
Photo: the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan
Tajikistan signed five memorandums of cooperation with regional partners, including Uzbekistan and Russia, to strengthen economic ties and develop free economic zones. The agreements were reached during the Central Asia International Economic Forum in Dushanbe.
