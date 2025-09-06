Azerbaijan, Qatari Power Int'l Holding weigh up potential for implementing joint projects

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ Opportunities to broaden cooperation in energy sector and to implement joint projects between Azerbaijan and Qatar's Power International Holding (PIH) were explored, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Qatar, we met with Ramez Al-Khayyat, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding. During the discussions, we emphasized the particular importance of advancing mutually beneficial initiatives," he said.

PIH is a diversified business conglomerate grouped into six main groups: Energy, Concessions and Construction, Industries & Services, Agriculture & Food Industries, Real Estate, Lifestyle (Hospitality, Entertainment & Catering), and Services.

