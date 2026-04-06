EDB highlights need for power system modernization across Central Asia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 6. Improving the reliability of power supply in Central Asian countries requires large-scale infrastructure modernization, Trend reports, citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The bank recommends prioritizing major overhauls and technical upgrades of existing power plants. In the short term, priority should be given to projects with the highest economic return, including the repair of the most worn components of generation equipment and transmission lines with the highest losses.

Furthermore, the bank notes that in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this involves existing coal- and gas-fired thermal power plants, including the installation of new boilers, turbines, and flue gas treatment systems to improve efficiency and extend operational lifetimes.

EDB experts emphasize that, in parallel, it is advisable to accelerate the reconstruction of grid infrastructure, including the replacement of outdated transformers, strengthening of overloaded lines - such as the "North–South" transmission corridor in Kazakhstan and interregional power lines in Uzbekistan - as well as the introduction of modern control and monitoring systems.

Meanwhile, Central Asian countries are focusing on upgrading generation and grid infrastructure to improve efficiency and reliability, with priority given to projects delivering the highest economic impact.