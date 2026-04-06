Azerbaijan lifts veil on AI chatbot market share data for March 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. In March of this year, the market share of OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence model in Azerbaijan fell to 78.16%.

The data obtained by Trend from the Global Stats Statistical Center indicates that ChatGPT usage in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.82 percentage points in March compared to the previous month.

In addition, the market shares of other chatbots in Azerbaijan in March were as follows: Microsoft Copilot – 3.19%, Google Gemini – 8.65%, Perplexity – 7.07%, and Claude – 2.91%.

AI chatbots are software applications that simulate human-like conversation through text or voice, utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to interpret user intent and context. Unlike rule-based bots, AI chatbots (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini) improve over time by analyzing past data to offer personalized, accurate 24/7 assistance.