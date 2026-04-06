Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss development of financial products and treasury operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held discussions on the development of financial products and treasury operations, Trend reports, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

The meeting took place at the BSE and was organized by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye. A delegation of leading Turkish financial institutions and technology companies participated in the discussions.

Representatives from Golden Global Investment Bank Inc., Kuveyt Türk Portföy, Katılım Emeklilik Hayat A.Ş., Türkiye Katılım Sigorta, and TriO Blockchain Labs attended the meeting.