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Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss development of financial products and treasury operations

Economy Materials 6 April 2026 11:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss development of financial products and treasury operations
Photo: Baku Stock Exchange

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held discussions on the development of financial products and treasury operations, Trend reports, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

The meeting took place at the BSE and was organized by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye. A delegation of leading Turkish financial institutions and technology companies participated in the discussions.

Representatives from Golden Global Investment Bank Inc., Kuveyt Türk Portföy, Katılım Emeklilik Hayat A.Ş., Türkiye Katılım Sigorta, and TriO Blockchain Labs attended the meeting.

According to the BSE, the discussions focused on the development of financial products and treasury operations, building technological and digital infrastructure, the sukuk market, as well as portfolio management and investment services. The exchange of ideas is considered crucial for strengthening partnerships between regional capital markets, developing new financial instruments, and implementing innovative solutions.

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