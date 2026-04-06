Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss boosting trade and advancing joint energy projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 6. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed strengthening bilateral political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and advancing joint infrastructure and energy projects, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad.

The talks were held at a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov and Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the diplomats also exchanged views on measures to enhance engagement between the business communities of the two countries, including through the organization of industrial and agricultural exhibitions in Turkmenistan and Pakistan in 2026.

Earlier, the representatives of the Turkmen Embassy to Pakistan discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the energy sector with a delegation led by Kamran Ahmad, CEO of Pakistani oil company Orient Petroleum Inc. In the course of the meeting, the Pakistani side noted the strong potential for a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries and expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation. The Turkmen side briefed the delegation on Ashgabat’s ongoing strategy aimed at diversifying export routes, introducing advanced technologies in hydrocarbon extraction and processing, and expanding international energy cooperation.