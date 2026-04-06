One of AFCA’s future international events may be held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The leadership of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), as part of an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, held a business meeting with the leadership of the Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA), Trend reports

The meeting, organized by the Azerbaijan Banking and Financial Training Center (ABFTC), was attended by ABA President Zakir Nuriyev, Executive Director Yunus Abdulov, Chief Economist Azizaga Hakhverdiyev, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan’s leading banks.

Opening the meeting with a welcoming speech, ABA President Zakir Nuriyev and AFCA leadership greeted the participants and emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation between the financial institutions of the two countries. During the event, AFCA representatives were provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan’s current macroeconomic situation, financial stability indicators, and modern trends in the banking sector. The activities of ABA, the services it provides to member banks, and its international partnership projects were also highlighted.

Key outcomes of the meeting:

Official Membership Application: At the end of the event, a ceremony was held to sign the official application for the Azerbaijan Banks Association to join AFCA.

Exchange of Experience: The parties reached an agreement on implementing joint projects and expanding mutual exchange of experience and information.

Regional Cooperation: Preliminary discussions were held on hosting one of AFCA’s future international events in Azerbaijan. It was noted that such an initiative would make a significant contribution to strengthening regional financial cooperation.

The meeting concluded with discussions on other issues of mutual interest.