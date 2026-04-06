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Uzbekistan set to roll out export-focused accelerator program

Economy Materials 6 April 2026 14:50 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan set to roll out export-focused accelerator program
Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

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Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
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TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 6. Uzbekistan will launch the “100 Products Accelerator” program on April 7, 2026, aimed at supporting export-oriented production, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

This initiative is being implemented in accordance with Presidential Decree No. UP-16, issued on January 30, 2025.

The program’s primary goal is to enhance the export potential of domestic products and expand their market presence internationally.

The launch event will feature a presentation outlining the program’s participation criteria and the export support mechanisms available. Additionally, discussions will be held with international experts and business leaders.

The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in diversifying Uzbekistan’s exports and facilitating the entry of Uzbek products into key global markets, including China, Europe, and the United States.

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