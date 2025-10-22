Azerbaijan records positive dynamics in dialogue with EU (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ There have been a very positive dynamics and revitalization of the dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU since the beginning of 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, Trend reports.

“During today’s talks, we discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the context of the formation of the new European Commission. We are witnessing an active and positive process in the Azerbaijan-EU dialogue since the beginning of 2025, which greatly pleases us,” Bayramov said.

The minister added that in recent months, several high-ranking EU officials have visited Azerbaijan, holding meetings with Azerbaijani ministers and engaging in discussions across various areas of cooperation.