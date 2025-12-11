Azerbaijani FM discusses expanding strategic partnership with Hungarian president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President of Hungary Tamas Sulyok within the framework of the working visit to the country to discuss expanding the strategic partnertship based on friendship, mutual respect and close cooperation between the countries today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual high-level visits, ongoing political dialogue, contacts between peoples, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary, held on September 5 in the Hungarian capital, gave an additional impetus to the development of relations.

The meeting highlighted that Hungary is the 3rd largest investor in Azerbaijan, particularly in the energy sector. Besides, investment plans in pharmaceuticals and a number of other areas were considered. Satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation in air transport, and the importance of work in green energy, transit, communications, provision of educational scholarships, and other areas was emphasized. Confidence was expressed that these and other issues will be discussed in detail within the framework of the 3rd Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue.

The importance of further strengthening cooperation based on mutual trust and support within international platforms, the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, and European institutions was underscored.

Additionally, the meeting discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

