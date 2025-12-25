President Ilham Aliyev appoints judges to several courts - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The chair of the appeals court, the chair of the court of first instance, and judges of several courts of first instance have been appointed, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

Taking into account the proposals of the Judicial and Legal Council, and guided by Articles 109.9 and 109.32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

1. In accordance with Article 94 and Part Two of Article 97 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges,” the positions of the following judges shall be changed:

Courts of Appeal:

1.1. Samad Jafarov shall be appointed Chair of the Commercial Panel of the Baku Court of Appeal.

Courts for Grave Crimes:

1.2. Murad Aslanov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Lankaran District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.3. Firdovsi Aliyev shall be relieved of the positions of judge and chair of the Masalli District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.4. Kamil Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Yevlakh District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.5. Aygun Gurbanova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Binagadi District Court of the city of Baku and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.6. Asif Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Ganja City Court and appointed judge of the Sumgayit Court for Grave Crimes.

Administrative Courts:

1.7. Natiq Ismailov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Shamakhi District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Administrative Court;

1.8. Ramin Guliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Narimanov District Court of the city of Baku and appointed judge of the Baku Administrative Court;

1.9. Farid Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Tovuz District Court and appointed judge of the Ganja Administrative Court.

Commercial Courts:

1.10. Khadija Safarli shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Ganja City Court and appointed judge of the Ganja Commercial Court.

District Courts of the City of Baku:

1.11. Rashad Mammadov shall be relieved of the positions of judge and chair of the Ganja Commercial Court and appointed judge and chair of the Sabunchu District Court of the city of Baku;

1.12. Saida Mammadova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Shirvan City Court and appointed judge of the Binagadi District Court of the city of Baku;

1.13. Fuad Babashov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Barda District Court and appointed judge of the Sabunchu District Court of the city of Baku.

District (City) Courts:

1.14. Vusala Mammadova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Khachmaz District Court and appointed judge of the Sumgayit City Court.

2.

In accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges,” the following judges shall be appointed as judges of courts of first instance:

Courts for Grave Crimes:

Baku Court for Grave Crimes

Vugar Guliyev

Farid Namazov

Ganja Court for Grave Crimes

Mikail Mammadzada

Elshan Valiyev

Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes

Neymat Mammadov

Sumgayit Court for Grave Crimes

Ilham Jafarzada

Sheki Court for Grave Crimes

Khalig Mammadov

Administrative Courts:

Baku Administrative Court

Aydin Babayev

Bahlul Jalalov

Fariz Alizada

Laman Musayeva

Ganja Administrative Court

Gulshan Aliyeva

Commercial Courts:

Baku Commercial Court

Gunay Namazova

Shirvan Commercial Court

Zaur Abbasov

District Courts of the City of Baku:

Binagadi District Court

Zamiq Bagirov

Khatai District Court

Aynur Abdullayeva

Samira Eyvazova

Khazar District Court

Emin Rustamov

Garadagh District Court

Gulnar Aslanova

Nasimi District Court

Nail Abbasov

Afsana Heydarova

Sabunchu District Court

Ruslan Mirzaliyev

Elnura Rajabova

Surakhani District Court

Namiq Karimov

Firuza Mirzayeva

Unsiyyat Mirzayeva

Yasamal District Court

Ayshan Sultanova Mammadova

District (City) Courts:

Agjabadi District Court

Shahali Musayev

Ganja City Court

Elkhan Alizada

Fuad Farhadov

Lankaran District Court

Anar Panahov

Neftchala District Court

Samir Guliyev

Salyan District Court

Annagi Mammadli

Samukh District Court

Tarifa Karimova

Sumgayit City Court

Shabnam Khakhiyeva

Ramiz Guliyev

Shamkir District Court

Havayat Muhammadi

Shirvan City Court

Jeyhun Mustafayev

3.

In accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges,” the following candidates shall be appointed as judges of courts of first instance:

Military Courts:

Military Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Aziz Eminov

Ganja Military Court

Tahmina Shabandayeva

District Courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Babek District Court

Aynur Ahmadova

District Courts of the City of Baku:

Binagadi District Court

Togrul Ibrahimli

Ulkar Yusifova

Khatai District Court

Orkhan Alizada

Zafar Ramazanov

Khazar District Court

Malak Huseynova

Vugar Maharramov

Garadagh District Court

Ulkar Maksudova

Nigar Mammadova

Narimanov District Court

Shabnur Azizova

Nasimi District Court

Ilyas Hasanov

Sabina Ismayilova

Sabunchu District Court

Javid Suleymanov

Surakhani District Court

Mammad Mammadov

District (City) Courts:

Absheron District Court

Muhammad Eminbeyli

Elvin Teymur-Zade

Agjabadi District Court

Nariman Almammadov

Agstafa District Court

Javad Hasanov

Beylagan District Court

Tamerlan Islamov

Barda District Court

Lamiya Huseynguliyeva

Bilasuvar District Court

Aytekin Aliyeva

Ganja City Court

Ulkar Babazada

Kamala Bayramova

Nargiz Mammadova

Goranboy District Court

Kazim Valiyev

Goychay District Court

Javid Jamalzade

Khachmaz District Court

Narmin Agazada

Khankendi City Court

Sakina Niyazova

Kurdamir District Court

Mukhtar Mukhtarov

Gakh District Court

Asim Mirzazada

Gazakh District Court

Nigar Mammadova

Gabala District Court

Nargiz Abbaszada

Guba District Court

Ibrahim Gazibayov

Gusar District Court

Gunel Safarli

Lachin District Court

Javidan Mustafayev

Lankaran District Court

Elmir Murguzov

Masalli District Court

Fidan Gasimli

Oghuz District Court

Rashad Aliyev

Saatly District Court

Aygun Jamilova

Sumgayit City Court

Vusal Maharramov

Sheki District Court

Azar Movlayev

Shirvan City Court

Narmin Abbasova

Yevlakh District Court

Rugiyya Jafarova

4.

Parts 1 and 3 of this decree shall enter into force on the day of signing; Part 2 shall enter into force on January 12, 2026," the document states.