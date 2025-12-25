Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev appoints judges to several courts - decree (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 25 December 2025 19:22 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

Details added: first version posted on 17:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The chair of the appeals court, the chair of the court of first instance, and judges of several courts of first instance have been appointed, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

Taking into account the proposals of the Judicial and Legal Council, and guided by Articles 109.9 and 109.32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

1. In accordance with Article 94 and Part Two of Article 97 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges,” the positions of the following judges shall be changed:

Courts of Appeal:

1.1. Samad Jafarov shall be appointed Chair of the Commercial Panel of the Baku Court of Appeal.

Courts for Grave Crimes:

1.2. Murad Aslanov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Lankaran District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.3. Firdovsi Aliyev shall be relieved of the positions of judge and chair of the Masalli District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.4. Kamil Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Yevlakh District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.5. Aygun Gurbanova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Binagadi District Court of the city of Baku and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;

1.6. Asif Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Ganja City Court and appointed judge of the Sumgayit Court for Grave Crimes.

Administrative Courts:

1.7. Natiq Ismailov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Shamakhi District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Administrative Court;

1.8. Ramin Guliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Narimanov District Court of the city of Baku and appointed judge of the Baku Administrative Court;

1.9. Farid Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Tovuz District Court and appointed judge of the Ganja Administrative Court.

Commercial Courts:

1.10. Khadija Safarli shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Ganja City Court and appointed judge of the Ganja Commercial Court.

District Courts of the City of Baku:

1.11. Rashad Mammadov shall be relieved of the positions of judge and chair of the Ganja Commercial Court and appointed judge and chair of the Sabunchu District Court of the city of Baku;

1.12. Saida Mammadova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Shirvan City Court and appointed judge of the Binagadi District Court of the city of Baku;

1.13. Fuad Babashov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Barda District Court and appointed judge of the Sabunchu District Court of the city of Baku.

District (City) Courts:

1.14. Vusala Mammadova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Khachmaz District Court and appointed judge of the Sumgayit City Court.

2.

In accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges,” the following judges shall be appointed as judges of courts of first instance:

Courts for Grave Crimes:

Baku Court for Grave Crimes
Vugar Guliyev
Farid Namazov

Ganja Court for Grave Crimes
Mikail Mammadzada
Elshan Valiyev

Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes
Neymat Mammadov

Sumgayit Court for Grave Crimes
Ilham Jafarzada

Sheki Court for Grave Crimes
Khalig Mammadov

Administrative Courts:

Baku Administrative Court
Aydin Babayev
Bahlul Jalalov
Fariz Alizada
Laman Musayeva

Ganja Administrative Court
Gulshan Aliyeva

Commercial Courts:

Baku Commercial Court
Gunay Namazova

Shirvan Commercial Court
Zaur Abbasov

District Courts of the City of Baku:

Binagadi District Court
Zamiq Bagirov

Khatai District Court
Aynur Abdullayeva
Samira Eyvazova

Khazar District Court
Emin Rustamov

Garadagh District Court
Gulnar Aslanova

Nasimi District Court
Nail Abbasov
Afsana Heydarova

Sabunchu District Court
Ruslan Mirzaliyev
Elnura Rajabova

Surakhani District Court
Namiq Karimov
Firuza Mirzayeva
Unsiyyat Mirzayeva

Yasamal District Court
Ayshan Sultanova Mammadova

District (City) Courts:

Agjabadi District Court
Shahali Musayev

Ganja City Court
Elkhan Alizada
Fuad Farhadov

Lankaran District Court
Anar Panahov

Neftchala District Court
Samir Guliyev

Salyan District Court
Annagi Mammadli

Samukh District Court
Tarifa Karimova

Sumgayit City Court
Shabnam Khakhiyeva
Ramiz Guliyev

Shamkir District Court
Havayat Muhammadi

Shirvan City Court
Jeyhun Mustafayev

3.

In accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges,” the following candidates shall be appointed as judges of courts of first instance:

Military Courts:

Military Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Aziz Eminov

Ganja Military Court
Tahmina Shabandayeva

District Courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Babek District Court
Aynur Ahmadova

District Courts of the City of Baku:

Binagadi District Court
Togrul Ibrahimli
Ulkar Yusifova

Khatai District Court
Orkhan Alizada
Zafar Ramazanov

Khazar District Court
Malak Huseynova
Vugar Maharramov

Garadagh District Court
Ulkar Maksudova
Nigar Mammadova

Narimanov District Court
Shabnur Azizova

Nasimi District Court
Ilyas Hasanov
Sabina Ismayilova

Sabunchu District Court
Javid Suleymanov

Surakhani District Court
Mammad Mammadov

District (City) Courts:

Absheron District Court
Muhammad Eminbeyli
Elvin Teymur-Zade

Agjabadi District Court
Nariman Almammadov

Agstafa District Court
Javad Hasanov

Beylagan District Court
Tamerlan Islamov

Barda District Court
Lamiya Huseynguliyeva

Bilasuvar District Court
Aytekin Aliyeva

Ganja City Court
Ulkar Babazada
Kamala Bayramova
Nargiz Mammadova

Goranboy District Court
Kazim Valiyev

Goychay District Court
Javid Jamalzade

Khachmaz District Court
Narmin Agazada

Khankendi City Court
Sakina Niyazova

Kurdamir District Court
Mukhtar Mukhtarov

Gakh District Court
Asim Mirzazada

Gazakh District Court
Nigar Mammadova

Gabala District Court
Nargiz Abbaszada

Guba District Court
Ibrahim Gazibayov

Gusar District Court
Gunel Safarli

Lachin District Court
Javidan Mustafayev

Lankaran District Court
Elmir Murguzov

Masalli District Court
Fidan Gasimli

Oghuz District Court
Rashad Aliyev

Saatly District Court
Aygun Jamilova

Sumgayit City Court
Vusal Maharramov

Sheki District Court
Azar Movlayev

Shirvan City Court
Narmin Abbasova

Yevlakh District Court
Rugiyya Jafarova

4.

Parts 1 and 3 of this decree shall enter into force on the day of signing; Part 2 shall enter into force on January 12, 2026," the document states.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more