Global travelers continue their journey in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district (PHOTO) (Update)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 23.​ As part of their latest trip to Karabakh, a group of international travelers has visited Karabakh and East Zangezur in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The guests arrived in the recently liberated Horadiz village and were briefed on ongoing mine clearance operations in the area.

They received detailed information on how Armenian forces had contaminated the territory with landmines and unexploded ordnance during the occupation. Observers also watched employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) carry out clearance operations.

The program included demonstrations of the detonation of discovered mines under international supervision to neutralize them safely.