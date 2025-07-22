Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ generates billions in revenue since inception
Since its establishment, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has earned over $207 billion in total revenue, primarily from oil and gas agreements. More than $132 billion of this amount has been transferred to the state budget, with additional funds allocated for strategic projects and operational costs.
