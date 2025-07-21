KazTransOil sees growth in oil transport via Kazakhstan-China link
Photo: KazMunayGas
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP transported nearly 10 million tons of oil in H1 2025, up 5 percent year-on-year. Cargo turnover also rose by 4 percent, reaching nearly 9 billion ton-kilometers, driven by stable eastbound demand.
