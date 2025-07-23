Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector surges past revenue targets in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector revenues exceeded 10 billion manat in the first half of the year, surpassing forecasts by nearly five hundred million manat. Strong contributions from tax and customs revenues reflect ongoing economic diversification beyond the traditional energy industry.
