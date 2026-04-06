Tajikistan sees strong rebound in capital investments in early 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The significant increase in capital investments signals renewed investor confidence and enhanced financing flows, supporting Tajikistan’s medium-term economic growth through expanded infrastructure and production capacity.
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