AZAL Introduces Air Tastes – a Delicious New Option for Passengers

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has launched Air Tastes – a new in-flight dining service designed to enhance passenger comfort and bring more variety to the travel experience, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

With Air Tastes, economy class passengers can pre-order meals tailored to their personal preferences, choosing from an expanded menu before their flight.

The menu includes three breakfast options, three lunch and dinner choices, featuring meat, chicken, fish, vegetarian dishes, light snacks, and delightful desserts.

Passengers who select Air Tastes won’t receive the usual menu — they’ll enjoy personalized dishes.

This is a paid pre-order service available exclusively online. Passengers can book their preferred meal on official website www.azal.az or mobile app via the “Manage Reservation” section, no later than 24 hours before departure.

Air Tastes is part of AZAL’s ongoing digitalization strategy, reflecting the airline’s commitment to improving service quality and enhancing passenger satisfaction.

More information about the online service is available in the video at https://www.youtube.com/shorts/nd6ZqJgGauk.

With Air Tastes, your journey becomes even more comfortable — and more delicious!